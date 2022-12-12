Unity in support for Ukraine, immediate economic support and work to plan the country’s post-war construction. According to what is learned, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said it in her speech at the G7, where today she connected from Palazzo Chigi.

In underlining the commitment to sanctions against Russia with a passage on the result achieved on the oil price ceiling, he also underlined the need for greater commitment on the gas front. The prime minister then thanked German chancellor Olaf Scholz for the effectiveness of the summit and for the efforts of the German presidency.

THE G7 NOTE – “Russia can end the war immediately by ceasing its attacks on Ukraine and completely and unconditionally withdrawing its troops from the territory of Ukraine” reads the communiqué of the G7 meeting in Berlin.

“We reiterate that irresponsible Russian nuclear rhetoric is unacceptable and that any use of chemical, biological or nuclear weapons will have serious consequences,” underlined the statement, which also condemned the continued seizure of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant by Russia.