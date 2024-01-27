We are starting to imagine the way out of the war in Ukraine: this is what the agreement could look like

The Biden administration is working on a long-term strategy to support Ukraine, despite the funding impasse in Congress. But the plans, according to what the Washington Post reports which cites anonymous US officials, do not envisage the reconquest of the lost territories for the benefit of Russia, but rather will aim to help Kiev repel new Russian advances, strengthening its combat capacity and economy by 2024.

The goals are to support short-term military operations and create a future Ukrainian military force to deter Russian aggression. The strategy includes programs to rebuild and expand Ukraine's industrial base and exports and to assist the country in the political reforms necessary for integration into Western institutions.

It is no coincidence that, according to Corriere della Sera and other newspapers, Russia is reportedly testing the possibility of a meeting (even indirect) with the United States. According to the Bloomberg information agency, Vladimir Putin is “testing the waters” to understand whether the United States is ready to engage in peace talks: Moscow could even consider dropping the request for neutrality for Ukraine and even, ultimately, opposition to Kiev's entry into NATO. “In exchange, Ukrainians should accept Russian control over the eastern regions occupied by Moscow's troops, from Donbass to Crimea.”

