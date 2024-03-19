Home page politics

From: Stephanie Munk

The meeting of defense ministers in Ramstein is about further support for Ukraine. Pistorius wants to leave Taurus out of it.

How should you? Ukraine further support ? Defense ministers discuss in Ramstein

further ? Defense ministers discuss in Ramstein Pistorius do not want any Taurus discussion : It's about ammunition and artillery Ukraine war

do not want any : It's about ammunition and artillery Ukraine war Ex-Siko boss Ischinger warns : Industrial weapons production in Europe must increase

: Industrial weapons production in Europe must increase This News ticker for the Ramstein Conference of the Ukraine Contact Group is continually updated.

Ramstein – Defense ministers from over 50 countries and high-ranking military experts will discuss the Ukraine war again in Germany on Tuesday (March 19): At the invitation of the USA, the members of the Ukraine contact group will meet at the US air force base in Ramstein in Rhineland-Palatinate. It should be about how Ukraine can be further supported in its defense against Russia.

In the run-up to the Ramsteins meeting, there was great disagreement regarding the French president's move Emmanuel Macronto also consider Western ground troops in Ukraine. The meeting also takes place in the midst of the domestic dispute over Taurus deliveries to Ukraine – which is also causing a lot of attention and some shaking of heads abroad.

At previous Ramstein meetings, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz often appeared willing to deliver after discussions with the USA. But it probably won't be the case with the Taurus: Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD) warned before the Ramstein meeting that Taunus cruise missiles should not be overemphasized.

Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (l.) and US Defense Minister Lloyd Austin (2nd from right) at the meeting in Ramstein on further support for Ukraine. © Daniel Roland/AFP

Pistorius doesn't want to discuss Taurus in the Ukraine war, but rather ammunition

Instead, it is about discussing the “actual needs” of Ukraine, said Pistorius in an interview with the Deutschlandfunk. Pistorius mentioned artillery ammunition, long-range rocket artillery and air defense. This time, the Ramstein conference will not be about supplying a specific weapons system to Ukraine, but rather about boosting weapons production in Europe.

They have a basic political agreement EU-Foreign Minister already met last week: They want to create a special support fund for Ukraine.

Ramstein Conference: Weapons aid from the West is coordinated

As at previous meetings in Ramstein, representatives from states that are not members of NATO are also expected. Finally, a press conference is planned for Tuesday around 4:30 p.m.

Representatives from 50 countries met for the first time in Ramstein in April 2022 as a Ukraine contact group to organize Western arms aid for Ukraine. After a meeting with Macron and Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk, Scholz announced a few days ago that a new coalition for “long-range rocket artillery” had been agreed. The coalition should be formed within the Ramstein framework.

Before the Ramstein Conference: Ischinger calls for industrial weapons production in Ukraine

The former head of the Munich Security Conference, Wolfgang Ischinger, warned before the start of the Ramstein Conference that a new, large package of weapons, ammunition and equipment for Ukraine must be decided on. A move by the Czech Republic to buy ammunition on the world market is “actually a long overdue and very simple idea,” he emphasized on the news channel Phoenix.

But industrial war production must also be ramped up so that Ukraine has a chance against Russia. The Second World War was also won through the industrial production of war material in the USA. “Now we have to ramp up. And we won’t be able to ramp it up fast enough ourselves in the European Union.”

The defense minister also commented on the current debate about “freezing” the war in Ukraine and distanced himself from SPD parliamentary group leader Roldf Mützenich, who had brought this into play. (smu)