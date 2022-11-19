Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky refuses to commit to peace talks with Russia ‘out of fear of being killed’. This is what former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev claims in a post on Telegram, in which he underlines that the West’s reluctance to accuse Russia of being behind the missile that exploded in Poland is “a symptom” of his tiredness with the government Ukrainian, and in particular of Zelensky, who “continues to make the situation worse, to complain and ask for more money and more weapons”.

The United States, the European Union and NATO do not want a “definitive break” with Russia, which could trigger the third world war, said Medvedev, who is deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council, assuring that this is the which is why they started pressuring Zelensky for peace talks with Russia. But the Ukrainian president doesn’t want them, because if he recognized the territories controlled by Moscow as Russian territory, his military and the “nationalists” would kill him, concluded Medvedev.