“The West wants to destroy Russia” and “absolutely does not care” about the fate of Ukraine. This was argued today by former Russian president and vice president of the Moscow National Security Council Dmitry Medvedev interviewed by the Tass news agency. “Russia will guarantee its national interests by all means at its disposal,” he added.

Peskov: “There are no grounds for Putin-Zelensky meeting”

“There are no grounds” for a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in response to a question about the outcome of Turkish mediation between the parties. Putin and Zelenskyy could only meet after negotiators on both sides have “done their job,” Peskov added.

Negotiations between Moscow and Kiev have been stalled for months, with each side blaming the other for the lack of progress.