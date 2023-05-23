Russia returns to threaten the world

“More destructive are the weapons that Ukraine receives from Western countries, the greater the risk of a “nuclear apocalypse“. This is the warning launched by the former Russian prime minister, Dmitry Medvedev, quoted by the Ria news agency. As for Kiev, which has denied being involved in the raid on the Belgorod border region, according to the current deputy chairman of the Russian security council, these are “lies”.

War Russia – Ukraine, Moscow: “Belgorod? We defeated the nationalists. Over 70 militants eliminated”

The Russian Defense Ministry announced that during the anti-terrorist operation launched on Monday in the Belgorod region “the nationalist formations were blocked and defeated” thanks to air strikes and artillery fire.

“The Kiev regime – Moscow denounced – after suffering a defeat in the city of Bakhmut, moved on to carrying out terrorist actions against the civilian population”, reiterating “a unit of a Ukrainian nationalist formation invaded the territory of the Federation Russian”. In the counter-terrorism operation, the Russian government specified today, “more than 70 Ukrainian terrorists and four armored vehicles were destroyed“, while “the rest of the nationalists have been driven back into Ukrainian territory”. All this, however, without counting the evacuation of various inhabited centers and civilian losses.

But on the Ukrainian front they retort: ​​“The incident in the Belgorod region will not be the last case of rebellion within Russia” are the words of the adviser to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Yuriy Sak. These events, according to Sak, are happening because the Ukrainians have shown that Russia can and should be beaten on the battlefield. “It is surprising to us that it has taken so long for Russian rebels and partisans to become active in trying to get rid of the terrorist regime which is wreaking havoc in Ukraine and isolating Russia internationally. More than 200,000 Russian soldiers have been killed.”

