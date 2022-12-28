The Russians who want the defeat of the so-called special military operation launched by Moscow in Ukraine are ”traitors” and should be considered as ”enemies of the state and society”, to the point of being ”banned for life” from the country . So the deputy president of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev, adding that those who have left Russia ”wanting the destruction of the country should be prevented from returning until the end of their days”. On Telegram, Medvedev also said that the return of the ”traitors will be possible only after an amnesty or public repentance”.