“The special military operation” in Ukraine “will continue until the Nazi regime in Kiev has been completely destroyed and the original territories of Russia will not have been liberated from the enemy. Victory will be ours. And there will be other new regions within Russia”. This is what Dmitry Medvedev, deputy of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, writes on Telegram on the “day of the reunification of the new regions with Russia”.

Medvedev implies that Moscow could annex more Ukrainian territories, while the conflict in Ukraine and the counteroffensive of Kiev’s forces continue. The “day of reunification” was proclaimed by Russian leader Vladimir Putin one year after the annexation of Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk and Luhansk. By “new regions” Russia refers to these four regions.

Podolyak

“Remember: there are no ‘new territories of Russia’ or ‘annexed territories’ and there is no possibility that Russia will be able to maintain control of them,” Ukrainian presidential advisor Mykhailo Podolyak replies on Telegram. “There is only the territory of Ukraine, including Crimea, where heavy battles are being fought to destroy the Russian occupation group and the ambitions of the Russian authoritarian state.”

Zelensky-Biden arms deal

Volodymyr Zelenskyi and Joe Biden, during the recent visit of the Ukrainian president to the United States, reached an agreement on the localization of defense production in Ukraine. This is what the advisor to the Ukrainian presidency, Andry Yermak, states in the Telegram post in which he reports Zelensky’s launch of the Defense Industrial Alliance. “In the near future, experts from both sides will begin to define a roadmap for cooperation,” he added.

Borrell in Ukraine

Surprisingly, meanwhile, Josep Borrell is in Ukraine. “Odessa is a beautiful, historic city. It should be on the front pages of newspapers for its brilliant culture and spirit. Instead it is often in the news as it is frequently targeted by Putin’s war. The EU supports the stabilization of affected sites in barbaric way by the destruction of Russia”, writes on the social network “Here I see the consequences of this war, the high price that Odessa and Ukraine are paying“, he denounced in a message released on social media in which he condemned Russia’s annexation of Ukrainian territories one year after the “illegal” annexation of Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk and Luhansk, “as before also for Crimea”. The EU “supports Ukraine in its battle to restore territorial integrity”. “My presence here in Odessa is to demonstrate how we are supporting Ukraine, from military and economic support to political and diplomatic activity – states in the message – for a just peace that respects the territorial integrity and independence of Ukraine”. Ukraine, he adds on X, “has every right to defend itself from Russian aggression and to regain full control of its territory. The EU will be with Ukraine for as long as necessary.”

