Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev says there is a plan to give western Ukraine to “former masters”, in what appears to be a reference to Poland. “In Lviv, which will again be called Lemberg, they had a meeting to hand over the western regions of Ukraine to their new (former) masters,” Medvedev wrote on Telegram, referring to today’s meeting in Lviv between Ukrainian presidents Volodymyr Zelensky, Polish Andrzej Duda and Lithuanian Gitanas Nauseda.

The three leaders, we read, “suffer from imperial ambitions” and “prayed for tanks”. But according to Medvedev, now vice president of the Russian Security Council, these military assets “will soon turn into the remains of rusty metal and will not save this artificial country from disintegration”.

Lviv (in Ukrainian Lviv) was Polish like Lvov and part of the Austrian Empire like Lemberg. Moscow has repeatedly tried to spread the fake news that Poland intends to take back the historic city.