”I will note one thing that politicians on all sides do not like to admit: a nuclear apocalypse is not only possible, but quite probable”. Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of the Security Council of Russia, wrote on Telegram. ”There are at least two reasons – he continues – First. The world is engaged in a much worse confrontation than during the Caribbean crisis, because our adversaries have decided to defeat the largest nuclear power – Russia. They are, without a doubt, penniless idiots, but that’s just the way it is”.

Medvedev adds that ”the second reason is rather trivial: nuclear weapons have already been used, which means that there are no taboos!”.