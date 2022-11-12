Russia has not yet used “its entire military arsenal” during “the special operation in Ukraine”. He stated this in a post on Telegram Dmitry Medvedevformer president and now deputy head of the Security Council of the Russian Federation.

“For reasons obvious to all reasonable people, Russia has not yet used its entire arsenal of weapons of destruction. And it has not hit all possible enemy targets located in populated areas. And not just for our human kindness. Everything has his time “, wrote Medvedev, recalling that, unlike the Ukrainian forces, the Russians are” trying to save as much as possible the lives of our military and civilian personnel “.