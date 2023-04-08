Ukraine will cease to exist. He is convinced of it Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev, who wrote about this on his VKontakte page. “Why will Ukraine disappear? Because nobody needs it,” argued the former Russian president, adding that neither Europe, nor the United States, nor Africa and Latin America, nor Asia, nor Russia need a post-Soviet republic.

“Ukraine, led by the Nazi elite, is not even needed by its own citizens,” the deputy chairman of the Security Council continued. “The new Little Russia of the 1991 model consists of artificially cut off territories, many of which are originally Russian, accidentally cut off in the 20th century,” Medvedev said.

In these territories live “millions of our compatriots”, who have been subjected to discrimination by the Kiev authorities for years, he added. “It is they we protect during the special military operation, ruthlessly destroying the enemy. But the pieces of Russia, called Ukraine on the basis of the 1991 borders, are just a misunderstanding generated by the collapse of the USSR,” Medvedev continued. And it is for this reason, he argued, that “we need Great Great Russia” and not “sub-Ukraine”.