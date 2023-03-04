The German arms maker Rheinmetall is in talks with Ukrainian officials about building a tank plant in Ukraine, according to German magazine Der Spiegel. At an estimated cost of around €200 million, the plant could produce up to 400 Panther tanks a year.

The Panther is a newly developed tank model based on the Leopard-2 tank, which could provide Ukraine with a significant advantage in terms of equipment as both Ukraine and Russia currently rely on tanks designed by the soviets. “Ukraine needs 600-800 tanks to win,” said Armin Papperger, president of Rheinmetall, describing the negotiations with the Ukrainian government as “promising” and hoping for a decision within the next two months.

The former Russian president, Dmitry Medvedevreacted sarcastically to Rheinmetall’s proposal to build a tank factory in Ukraine, saying that if it were built, Moscow would target it with Kalibr missiles.

“If indeed the Germans decide to build there (although they are pragmatic people), we are looking forward to it. The event will be duly greeted with fireworks from ‘Kalibr’ and other pyrotechnic devices,” he wrote on Telegram. Kalibrs are cruise missiles launched primarily from ships. The Russian fleet in the Black Sea has used them in recent months to fire on Ukrainian energy facilities.