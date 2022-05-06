The Hungarian prime minister “took a courageous step towards a silent Europe, refused to support an energy embargo, which would be harmful to his country’s economy, and insane sanctions against religious figures”. So the vice president of the Russian National Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, after the words of Viktor Orban. According to the former president and former premier, reports the Tass agency, “the most reasonable leaders of EU countries may have decided to stop” following the US.