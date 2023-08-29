Former Russian president and current Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dimitri Medvedev has warned that probable Western authorization of Ukraine to attack targets in the Crimean peninsula “brings the apocalypse closer” and stressed that it offers Russia “an opportunity” to “act against everyone” in NATO.

“Ukrainian criminals said they are willing to carry out attacks all over Russia, for example in Crimea,” Medvedev wrote on Telegram. “There is no reason to doubt” that this extreme gesture is true. “This represents significant, direct and juridical proof of the complicity of the West in the war against Russia alongside Stepan Bandera’s state”, added the former Russian president, underlining that it is “a refined ‘casus belli’ “.