Russia, at war with Ukraine for more than 500 days, is left with few options but to do so direct clash with NATO. The vice-president of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said this on Telegram, specifying that “it seems that Russia has fewer and fewer choices left other than to engage in a direct land conflict with NATO, which has turned into an openly fascist alliance similar to Hitler’s Axisjust larger in size.”

The signs of escalation

Medvedev listed several events that make a direct confrontation between Russia and NATO more likely, including the delivery of US-made Abrams tanks, the promise to send long-range Atacms to Ukraine and ties between Canadian authorities and Kiev.

“We are ready (for the conflict) – he stated – even if the result will have a much greater cost for humanity than in 1945”, concluded Medvedev.

The Kremlin against US tanks

“Abrams tanks are serious weapons,” spokesman Dmitri Peskov said, but “they will burn.” “None of this can in any way influence the essence of the special military operation,” nor “its outcome,” Peskov later said, adding that no weapon can “change the balance of power on the battlefield.” The spokesperson then denounced that with these new supplies “Americans continue to increase their involvement“.

Threats to Canada “flirting with Nazism”

And threats from Moscow have also reached Canada through the mouth of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov according to which Moscow will not allow hostile actions against Russia without retaliation. “The hostile actions of the Canadian government, which in terms of anti-Russian sanctions is trying to surpass the United States by constantly expanding the national stop list for politicians, cultural figures, relatives of those subject to sanctions and even entire educational institutions will, of course, not be left without retaliation.” The Russian Foreign Ministry stressed that Moscow has no intention of “tolerating the flirtation of Canadian liberals with Nazism. We will take the necessary steps in the context of Russian-Canadian relations, which are going through a deep crisis due to Ottawa’s fault,” it added Lavrov explaining that Canada’s ultra-liberal ideology, “imbued with hatred towards Russia, its culture and its religious and traditional values, has the same roots as Nazism”.

“Finland with the US anti-Russian project”

Warnings from Lavrov also for Finland which ruined its neutral status and reputation and joined the “anti-Russian project of the United States. I am surprised – he said in a press conference after talks with Tunisian Foreign Minister Nabil Ammar – by the speed with which Finland ruined its neutral status and reputation and joined the US anti-Russian project,” he added, calling Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen’s statement that the Russians should pay “a price” for what is happening in Ukraine.