Covert US-Russia talks aimed at laying the groundwork for potential negotiations to end the war in Ukraine they were to be held in April in New York. This was reported by Nbc News which, citing several people familiar with the facts, refers to meetings between a group of former senior American national security officials with Russian exponents close to the Kremlin and, among these, the country’s highest diplomat, Sergey Lavrov. The high-level diplomatic meeting ‘behind the scenes’ saw the Russian foreign minister engaged in talks that dragged on for several hours.

On the agenda of the meeting some of the most thorny issues of the war in Ukraine, such as the fate of Russian-controlled territories that Ukraine may not be able to liberate, and the search for a diplomatic formula that could prove acceptable to both parties. At the table with Lavrov Richard Haass, former diplomat and outgoing president of the Council on Foreign Relations, Charles Kupchan and Thomas Graham, former White House and State Department officials and members of the Council on Foreign Relations.

Among the objectives pursued, that of keep channels of communication open with Russia wherever possible and understand where there might be room for future negotiations, compromises and diplomatic activity to favor the end of the war. The Biden administration was aware of the discussions, but they did not take place under his direction. The former officials involved briefed the National Security Council on what transpired from the talks, two of the sources said.

Meanwhile, according to the Belarusian president, Alexander Lukashenko, peace talks could begin by the autumn. “This is possible. Maybe not in September, but a little later. I don’t want to reveal anything, but Europeans are already talking about it: France, Germany,” she said during a meeting in Minsk with foreign and local journalists.

The Belarusian president has urged Russia and Ukraine to now sit at the negotiating table “without preconditions”, arguing that after the Kiev counter-offensive it will no longer be possible to do so. “We have to stop now. We have already done a lot of bad things, but it could be worse. Therefore we have to stop now, sit down at the negotiating table without preconditions. We have to decide everything at the negotiating table,” he said.

According to Lukashenko, this possibility will no longer exist after the Ukrainian counter-offensive. “Today you can talk to Ukraine and reach peace agreements. I mean Russia. After the so-called counter-offensive, the situation will change,” he explained.