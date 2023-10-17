War also means exploring apparently unusual similarities and intersections, such as that between religion and the army. The Russian-Ukrainian conflict is absolutely no exception. A few days ago, in the theological church of St. John of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Kharkiv, the awarding of ecclesiastical honors took place to the soldiers of the 120th battalion of the 113th brigade of the Territorial Defense forces of Ukraine, the same with whose men we are states on the zero line on the northeastern border. The event was attended by high prelates, including the Archbishop of Kharkiv and Slobozhansky and the Metropolitan of Kiev and All Ukraine, Epiphanius I, as well as military personnel.

After the solemn service with the blessing of the soldiers and the liturgy for the fallen, the ecclesiastical medals were awarded in a suggestive scenic setting punctuated by lit candles and sacred rituals.





On both sides of the altar there were priests in golden robes, behind them the military. “We offer our prayers for a quick victory. The struggle continues, but it will certainly end in success,” Metropolitan Epifania said after the service.





Subsequently, the awarding of military awards began, awarded with diplomas and medals, followed by the blessing with holy water. “Each of us is in his place and does his work. Together we will overcome these tests and become even stronger spiritually. The future of the united Ukrainian state also depends on the unified Ukrainian Church,” the metropolitan declared.





“Today we are here to reward the Heroes of Ukraine who work for peace so that the clergy can continue to pray for the freedom of the Ukrainian people. The ceremony then continued outside the church under a penetrating rain. Priests and soldiers honored the memory of the fallen defenders by placing red carnations on the memorial monument under the sacred building. Suddenly the sound of the airstrike siren also came. However, the prayer continued despite the tension.





After the ceremony, those present lined up for a photo with the church authorities when suddenly some voices were raised, “Glory to Ukraine!”. “Glory to the heroes,” others responded. And again “Glory to the nation!”. Finally, a “Putin……” was heard, but this time the voice remained unanswered. In a sacred place it is not allowed to curse.