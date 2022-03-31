“It is not true that we are not interested in Ukrainians, but how can we expect to commit an administration to welcoming them in an undignified manner?”. So at the Adnkronos the mayor of Tarcento (Udine), Mauro Steccati, rejects the accusations of refusing refugees made by the opposition, after the majority in the City Council rejected two motions asking for apartments to be made available to those fleeing the war municipal vacancies.

“The apartments are not usable. We have explained it to everyone, making films and photographs: they do not have any type of furniture, nor a chair, nor a bed, nor a kitchen, nothing. Some have been free for several years and need to even costly interventions on the systems, heating first, but also on windows and walls. What would we look like to put them there? “, explains the mayor, according to whom the opposition” wanted to exploit this situation instrumentally, but we should not make a controversy about a dramatic and tragic subject like this war “.

Tarcento, Municipality Gold medal for civil merit for the way in which the population has faced the reconstruction after the earthquake – assures Steccati – “if it were to serve, with a little notice, it is ready to host”. For refugees “we have chosen to involve local associations, private citizens and private companies from the beginning of March. This synergy has allowed us to remodel a reception network and to have 45 beds made available to local hoteliers and 30 by private citizens. So it is not true that in Tarcento we do not want to welcome refugees, on the contrary there has been a lot of generosity on the part of private individuals and local associations. It is admirable and I thank them for this “.

For the moment, “42 people have passed through” from the town in the province of Udine, some of whom then moved elsewhere, in Italy or abroad. They are supported by relatives, friends and acquaintances. “We do a census every Monday and now we have 25 people,” says the mayor, noting that “at the beginning of March we expected a much greater flow. In reality this flow, unless things change from now on. , has gradually decreased “.

From health care to food “until now, as far as I know, things are going for the best. Of course there is discomfort, there is anguish, fear of these people, who do not know how their relatives are doing in Ukraine. And then there are the children: we have three of pre-school age and others of school age who already attend our schools. For them we have approved the free canteen service and school transport “, says the mayor. he said he was “embittered” by the controversy raised by the rejection of the motions, above all because of the past of the territory, hit by the earthquake of ’76.

“We here in Tarcento and throughout Friuli without national and international solidarity would not have rebuilt Friuli so well and so quickly. Solidarity is valid when you need it, but also when others need it. How to do political battle to bring into play these fundamental values, which have no color? “, asks Steccati in conclusion.