Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said at a briefing that Kiev can join Western sanctions against Belarus, as it “synchronizes its position with the EU and the United States.”

“We haven’t seen the EU sanctions yet, but we support its (EU – ed.) Approaches,” Kuleba said. He is quoted by TASS… He added that the Ukrainian authorities will make final conclusions when they get acquainted with the restrictive measures.

The politician also noted that Kiev is trying not to interfere in the internal affairs of Belarus, so that the people of this country “choose the path of development themselves.”

Kuleba said that Ukraine is not going to completely break off diplomatic relations with Minsk, but will only “pause” their development until the situation in the country stabilizes.

Earlier, Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed the opinion that the situation in Belarus should be resolved through dialogue, and not with clubs.