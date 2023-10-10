Ukrainian war, Mattarella evokes 1939: the fear of a third world war

In Porto, Portugal, a meeting of Heads of State without executive functions of the EU was held on 5 September, during which our president Mattarella he gave a speech that struck a chord deep conviction with which he exposed himself in supporting a historical parallel which has certainly been referred to often in the last two years, but which does not seem fitting to everyone: “If Ukraine fell we would see a wave of aggression to other countries bordering Russia and this – as happened in the last century between 38 and 39 – would lead to a general and devastating conflict.”

Hitler he was not stopped in Czechoslovakia, says Mattarella, and this pushed him to continue his attacks. Belatedly, World War II broke out. But the Russian authorities also pursue objectives of conquest: this is considered well-known, our president in his syncopated syllogism takes it for granted: the reconstitution of the tsarist empire. So stopping the invasion of Ukraine means stopping Russia at its first step – or meal. There is no need to hesitate.

“It is sad to see so many lives cut short, so much destruction, huge financial resources burned on armaments, but what we are doing protects world peace.” It is said Mattarella, Ukrainians die, but they die to spare the survivors from greater disasters: their absolutely necessary sacrifice will prevent a major conflict. “Words spoken with clarity and coherence,” he approves with delight Paolo Mieli In the Courier of October 8th. Raniero La Valle in Done of the same day does not exude approval and satisfaction like Mieli, but rather fear and terror for the two possible outcomes that he seems to be evoked by Mattarella. La Valle does not discard “the hypothesis that he attributes a plan to invade Europe to Russia”.

READ ALSO: Russia-Ukraine War: Putin and Kim Jong-Un? “God makes them and then couples them”

But there is another: if Ukraine were defeated despite the partial co-belligerence of more than 40 countries, a situation would arise to which the USA could react with nuclear weapons, thus unleashing an atomic world war, the big difference between 1938-9 and today. La Valle therefore suggests a negotiation to “finally stipulate a territorial, political and security compromise with Russia, abandoning, both, the deadly evocations of Nazism.”

But the Is Mattarella’s theory on Russia’s intentions credible? There is another of no less plausibility. This recalls the discovery of the American neo-cons that it was possible to convert the series of countries that constituted a sort of security belt of the western part of the Soviet Union into a pincer on Russia’s flanks, thus revitalizing NATO by transferring its center of gravity to the East, no longer a “North Atlantic Alliance”. NATO’s eastward enlargement occurred as follows: Poland, Hungary and the Czech Republic in 1999, Romania, Bulgaria, Slovakia, Slovenia, Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania in 2004, Croatia and Albania in 2009, Montenegro in 2017 and North Macedonia in 2020, and culminated in the announcement in 2009 that Georgia and Ukraine would join NATO. Lavrov and Putin showed no sign of liking this drip, despite the Americans trying to reassure them that NATO retained its defensive character.

Hard to believe, given the contemporary adventurism on three NATO continents. A mockery. In the recent interview (10/06/23) granted on her government policy, Mrs Merkel recalled that in 2009 she opposed (with Sarkozy) thethe entry of Georgia and Ukraine because he understood that for Putin this would have meant a declaration of war. (But Merkel and Sarkozy didn’t quite succeed: George W. Jr. wanted and got the announcement that Ukraine and Georgia would subsequently join.)

Putin’s famous essay “On the historical unity of Russians and Ukrainians”, dated 12 July 2021, often cited as the Putinian equivalent of Mein Kampf by Hitler, contains interesting observations on the randomness and territorial conventionality of current Ukraine, and a criticism of the actions of the various Ukrainian governments that attempted to sever the vital spiritual, cultural and economic ties between the two countries; but no intention of invasion. Finally, the most interesting data emerged from a recent speech by the Secretary General of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, to the European Parliament on 09/06/23.

He talked about it the posterhorrified by the Stoltenberg’s triumphalistic bellicosityand then on 09/12/23 the fact, who instead realized the importance of a small part of the speech, almost an aside designed to make himself popular with the MEPs by ridiculing the Russians. Nor the Republic neither The Courier they never talked about it. Here is my translation of the culminating passage of the speech: it is not a fake.

The background consists of a statement by President Putin in the autumn of 2021, then contained in a draft treaty that he wanted to be signed by NATO, with the promise of no further expansion of NATO. Here’s what he sent us. And it was a pre-condition for not invading Ukraine. Of course we didn’t sign it. The opposite happened. He wanted us to sign the promise not to expand NATO anymore. And he wanted us to remove our military installations from all the countries that had joined NATO after 1997, that is, half of NATO, all of Central and Eastern Europe. We would have introduced a kind of second-class membership, or second-class membership. We refused. Thus, he went to war to prevent the multiplication of NATO on his borders. He achieved exactly the opposite. He achieved the opposite because in the spring of 2022 Sweden and Finland decided to abandon neutrality to ask to join NATO. But not thanks to Stoltenberg.

Subscribe to the newsletter

