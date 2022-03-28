Ambassador Massolo (ISPI): “The war will last a long time, it is not yet time for negotiations”

Russia-Ukraine War: the situation is increasingly dramatic and difficult to interpret. For an in-depth reading of the various aspects of the conflict, from the military to the geopolitical one, affaritaliani.it turned to an authority in the field of diplomacy: the ambassador Giampiero Massolo. President of Fincantieri and ISPI (Institute for International Political Studies), in the past he was dg of the Security Information Department at the Prime Minister’s Office, councilor for the G8 and G20 Summits and Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs . His name was also mentioned several times in the tormented process of choosing the successor of Sergio Mattarella, who then remained at the Quirinale.

The conflict in Ukraine has been going on for more than a month now, while everyone was expecting a “blitzkrieg”, including Putin: why are things going differently?

“I believe that Putin was the first to expect a blitzkrieg, based on intelligence information that did not turn out to be so accurate: in fact, two perpetrators jumped. Secondly, it was probably imagined that the leaders of the Ukrainian army would favor an agreed solution, which absolutely did not happen. Finally, the Russian army is showing quite evident limits in terms of operations, coordination and supply lines. The eclipse of the powerful Defense Minister Shoigu speaks volumes enough. The combination of these underestimations prevented the blitzkrieg and there began another phase ”.

What kind?

“The illusion of blitzkrieg we moved on to the phase of suffocation, starting from the big cities, flanked by the bombing. This tactic still responded to a massive objective of the conflict, aimed at changing the regime in Kiev, beheading the Zelensky administration… starting with Zelensky himself. However, this too did not work and so we moved on to another phase ”.

How is it characterized?

“We can distinguish three objectives: 1) Consolidate the territorial conquests in Donbass and secure Crimea by ensuring territorial continuity to the East with the Donbass and to the West with Transnistria; 2) Encircle the Ukrainian forces from above which have been concentrated mainly in the South-East since 2014; 3) Bomb cities and supply lines, to remove supplies from Ukrainian forces and then to intimidate civilians and weaken their morale.

This is the phase that the conflict is going through, we will see over time if it will give results. It does not seem to me that in such a situation there is room for meaningful negotiations, at least in the immediate future: Putin still feels he has the possibility of achieving his goals, while Zelensky clearly has the impression that he still has a lot to do. stick up for. So right now I don’t see a solution at hand. And not even a ceasefire “.

Although the diplomatic solution still seems far away, everyone was struck by the harshness of the words used by Biden against Putin. What do you think of it?

“From a value and emotional point of view, I believe they can be subscribed to. Furthermore, there is an element of verbal warfare, which characterizes this conflict from the very beginning and which must be taken into account. Then, however, there is a precise technical aspect: what Biden said technically is configured as an extension of the conflict and not surprisingly was then denied by the American administration itself. So far we have never pursued the regime change in Russia. If not denied, Biden’s words would have configured a different objective from the one on which the Western alliance has moved so far and on which there is a broad consensus: to help the Ukrainians as they are attacked and to prevent Putin from returning a success that would end. by questioning the overall order of security in Europe. If, on the other hand, we aim to change the Russian regime, we broaden the scope of the conflict and, in some way, encourage Putin to do the same. For example by extending it to sensitive areas such as the Russian minorities in Moldova (i.e. Transnistria), in the Caucasus and in the Balkans, or by creating incidents where the Wagner Brigades are present, for example in the Sahel, Libya, Mali or Syria . This would lead to a widening of the conflict, so on a technical level the words of the US president were not appropriate. And it was not by chance that they were denied ”.

If it hadn’t happened, would we have actually been in World War III?

“Well, I would go easy on the words, but surely it would have meant hypothesizing a widening of the conflict, which is all in the West’s interest to avoid.”

In this dynamic, there is much discussion about the supply of arms to Ukraine. Without detracting from the heroism of the resistance, can it be said that this aid was fundamental in hindering the Russian invasion?

“The aid was certainly decisive, but with two purposes. The Western world could not remain inert in the face of aggression: we help the attacked, who have every right to defend themselves, also on the basis of international law and the United Nations Charter. We are also helping ourselves: we need to make Putin’s eventual victory as limited and less evident as possible, so that when significant negotiations start there is no upset of the European security order, returning to the Cold War, to the areas of influence, to the politics of the strongest and to states with limited sovereignty “.

Zelensky has opened up to Ukraine’s neutrality, while mediation figures such as the Pope, Angela Merkel, Turkey and Israel are invoked. Which of these paths could lead to peace?

“Turkey and Israel are exercising good offices. We could discuss for a long time why these two countries are, but we would go off topic. The international community is also trying to involve China in this discourse, which certainly has important levers vis-à-vis Moscow to lead it to a more convinced negotiating position. I am a little more skeptical of mediation by individual figures, because this is a systemic conflict, which concerns the more overall order of security in Europe and the future spheres of a global order of the world. There will have to be a global reorganization, to be managed over time, it is not an occasional mediation by a head of state. Neutrality could favor a truce, but then we have to see if it is understood as unarmed or with the presence of a military force, if it will be guaranteed internationally and possibly by which countries. Then there is the problem of what Putin has conquered by force, that is the annexation of Crimea and the republics that he has only recognized so far, the rest of the Donbass, the possible treatment of minorities, what sense to give to territorial integrity of Ukraine. All this, as you can see, is extremely complex to negotiate. Therefore it is possible to hypothesize a process in several stages. The first could be a truce, but it will only occur when Putin thinks he can no longer advance further and Zelensky thinks he can no longer defend himself. Only then, with the situation frozen, will it be possible to start effective negotiations, which will last a very long time. I expect what is happening to last for a long time to come ”.

In this general reorganization, it is also necessary to ask questions about the European Union. Beyond the fact that we do not yet have a common security strategy, can we say that we are paying for having tolerated the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine since 2014, essentially without reacting?

“It is often said that the Union progresses when faced with major crises and this certainly is. Faced with Covid, we managed to achieve an epochal enterprise with Next Generation Eu and the pooling of debt. In some way, we are faced with a potentially ‘existential’ crisis for the Union, which raises the issue of European defense, of the EU’s international subjectivity, of the need to define a common European interest that is not only the lowest common denominator of those of the individual states. Here, too, the process will be long. Solutions are not at hand and the key role will be played by the largest countries, in particular France, Germany and Italy. And that is why, at the Italian level, we must be aware of the stakes. It would be contrary to the national interest if we did not play our proper role in this process: that of a great European country that does not in any way shirk its responsibilities ”.



