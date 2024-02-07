At least five people died on Wednesday, February 7, in Ukraine, four of them in a residential building in the capital, after another “massive” Russian air attack, during the visit of the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell.

The head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, who had been in kyiv since the previous day, had to look for an air-raid shelter, according to an AFP journalist.

“Another massive attack against our state. Six regions have been targeted by the enemy,” declared President Volodymyr Zelensky on Telegram.

Several waves of missiles and drones hit the country, killing at least four people in kyiv and another in Mykolaiv, according to the respective authorities, and inflicting damage on residential locations.

In the capital, the alert was activated shortly before 6:00 local time and lasted three hours. Several series of loud explosions echoed throughout the city, according to AFP journalists present at the scene.

Total, Russia launched 44 missiles and 20 explosive drones against Ukraine, the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian armed forces, Valery Zaloujny, declared on Telegram. Among them were 36 cruise missiles of various types, three ballistic missiles and 5 S-300 missiles. Of this total of 64 artifacts, Ukrainian forces intercepted 29 cruise missiles and 15 dronesadded the same source.

A residential building on fire after a missile attack in kyiv, February 7, 2024. © Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP

In Kiev, debris from a downed missile fell on a 17-story residential building in the Golosiïvsky district, sparking a large fire and killing four people and injuring at least 32 others, according to the city hall.

A fire truck used a large crane to extinguish the fire with water jets, and firefighters also entered the building late in the morning, an AFP journalist at the scene observed.

“The windows exploded”

On several upper floors, smoke was pouring from the windows and the walls were blackened.

“I even saw the missile fly, it went up and then flew with its tail on fire, I couldn't see where it was going, then it hit,” resident Valentyna Kozatchouk, a 63-year-old pensioner, told AFP. According to her, all the doors on the landing and stairs exploded and the windows on her balcony were damaged.

Another resident, Oksana, and her three-year-old daughter were awakened by the explosion.

“Between 6 and 7 in the morning (local time), we heard very loud missiles and, with the last detonation, the loudest, the windows exploded,” the 43-year-old woman told AFP.

On the eastern bank of the Dnieper River, high-voltage power lines were damaged, depriving 19,000 people of Dniprovsky and Desniansky districts of electricity, the Ministry of Energy said in a statement.

In Mykolaiv, a man died of serious injuries after the attackwhich destroyed the roofs of about twenty houses and damaged gas and water pipes, said the mayor, Oleksandre Sienkevytch.

Kharkiv, the second city in the east of the country, was attacked with S-300 missiles, declared the regional governor, Oleg Synegoubov. A woman was slightly injured and some infrastructure was damaged, he added.

In the Lviv region, a missile hit an industrial estate in the city of Drogobytch, about 50 km from the Polish border, without causing any casualties, regional governor Maksym Kozytsky said on Telegram. However, another missile was shot down in the same region, according to the same source.

With AFP

This article was adapted from its original in French