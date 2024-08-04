Russia continues to suffer very high casualties in fighting on the front in Ukraine: according to the daily report of British intelligence on the Ukrainian conflict, released on X by the Ministry of Defence in London, even in the coming weeks the Russian soldiers engaged along the broad front between the north-eastern area of ​​Kharkiv and the southern area of ​​Robotyne they will have a thousand dead and wounded every day. The situation has stabilized somewhat in the northern area of ​​Kharkiv, the report continues, where the Russians have consolidated their positions and losses are more limited. In May, the average number of Russian soldiers killed or wounded per day was 1,262, in June it was 1,140, ​​the same source said. The last three months, however, have been the heaviest in terms of losses, the report concludes, which cites data and information from the Ukrainian General Staff.

Putin’s Tri-Meat

According to a New York Times report last June, despite the losses, Moscow is recruiting 25,000 to 30,000 new soldiers a month—about as many as are leaving the battlefield. That has allowed its army to continue sending waves of troops into Ukrainian defenses, hoping to overwhelm them and break through the trenches.

It is a style of warfare that Russian soldiers have likened to being put through a meat grinder, with commanding officers apparently unaware that they are sending infantry soldiers to their deaths.

Kiev: Russian Submarine Sunk in Crimean Port

The Ukrainian military said it sank a Russian submarine in a Crimean port, in what would be another major setback for Moscow on the occupied peninsula. The Rostov-on-Don submarine was hit on Friday in the port of Sevastopol, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in a statement. “The vessel sank on the spot,” the General Staff said, without providing further evidence.

If confirmed, the sinking would represent Ukraine’s latest blow to the Russian navy, which Kiev says has already lost a third of its Black Sea fleet.