Ukraine, massacre of civilians in Kherson: at least 16 dead and 64 wounded. Zelensky: “We are fighting absolute evil”

At least 16 people were killed and another 64 were injured in an attack on the market and other civilian targets in the city of Kherson, the bloodiest toll in the last period of the war in Ukraine. The city, recently recaptured by Ukrainian forces, and the surrounding region were shelled 74 times yesterday. “This is terror, this is killing for intimidation and for fun,” accused Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky, who posted photos of burning cars and bodies outside a grocery store on his Telegram channel. According to the Ukrainian president, the attack took place “on Christmas Eve, in the central part of the city”. “These are not military facilities. This is not a war according to defined rules,” said Zelensky, who pointed the finger at the Russian forces.

“There were civilians there, each of whom lived his own life, went about his own business,” said Yuriy Sobolevsky, deputy chairman of the Kherson regional council, according to whom a missile landed near a supermarket near a central square of the city. According to Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov, the attack in Kherson would be a further demonstration that more arms supplies to Ukraine are needed.

“The world must see and understand what an absolute evil we are fighting against,” Zelensky reiterated in a Christmas speech. This year the Ukrainian church has allowed the celebration of the holiday also on December 25th and not on January 7th, as the Orthodox Church of Moscow does. “Even in complete darkness, we will come together to hug each other tight. And if there is no heat, we will hug for a long time to warm each other. We will smile and be happy, as always. There is a difference: we will not wait for a miracle, since we are creating it ourselves”.