The Azzurri’s group was hard-fought: Ukraine have a great chance to overcome Italy and move into second place

AItaly in the sights. After the comeback victory over North Macedonia, Ukraine aims to easily get rid of Malta to overtake the Azzurri and grab second place in group C behind England. Rebrov’s national team’s chances of qualifying for the European Championships pass from the match that will be played on the neutral field of Trnava (Slovakia): Ukraine-Malta is scheduled for Monday 19 June at 18.00.

THE UKRAINE-MALTA PREDICTION — A fundamental and easy match for Ukraine, who in the two games under Rebrov on the bench scored 6 goals and obtained a draw in a friendly against Germany and a victory away to North Macedonia in the second match of the group stage. The Ukrainians made a sensational comeback who, trailing 2-0 in the first half, overturned the match with three goals in 20 minutes. See also Milan-Rome 2-0: the Champions are worn out (and a lot) for those who don't have it

Opposite will be Malta returning from three defeats in three games and eight goals conceded, including four in the last match against England. Considering Ukraine’s great motivation (and its defense not yet perfectly recorded by the new coach) an Over 3.5 match could come of it: an option that is played at 1.87 on Betfair, 1.83 on Bet365 and 1.77 on Sisal and Snai.

THE UKRAINE-MALTA QUOTA — Few doubts for bookmakers about the final outcome of the match: on the main ones betting sites the sign 1 is in fact on the blackboard with minimum odds. They range from 1.08 for Planetwin to 1.15 for Vincitu, while an away win for Malta (mark 2) also reaches 19.00 with Bet365 and stops at 15.50 with Better and Goldbet. The stack of possibilities is closed by the draw, on the blackboard at 9.50 on Betfair and 8.25 on StarCasinò Bet. Bookies quite sure that the match Ukraine-Malta will give many goals. This is why the Over 2.5 is played at 1.30 on Better and Goldbet, a definite favorite over the Under, which reaches 3.85 on Planetwin and 3.20 on Snai. The Goal instead pays 2.10 with Bet365 and Planetwin, while the No Goal stops at 1.65 with Snai and 1.73 with StarCasinò Bet. See also Luis Díaz picks up the pace: the luxuries he invented in 10 minutes on the court

THE LATEST RESULTS — 30th in the Fifa National Team Ranking, Sergej Rebrov’s Ukraine scored three points in the first two group games and dreams of a sensational overtaking of Italy, engaged in the Netherlands in the Nations League Final Four. The Gialloblù national team scored three goals out of three total shots on goal in the comeback win (3-2) in North Macedonia, winning the match thanks to Tsygankov’s late goal. Difficult times for Malta, defeated in all three matches of the Euro 2024 qualifying group: Marcolini’s team scored only one goal against eight goals conceded against England, Italy and North Macedonia. The islanders currently occupy the 172nd place in the FIFA ranking dedicated to national teams.

PREVIOUS — A little surprisingly, the only precedent between the two teams was won by Malta: it is a friendly match played in Ukraine in 2017 and won by the Maltese national team (at the time coached by Ghedin) thanks to a goal from Muscat. See also Manchester City presents the third jersey on Roblox

June 17 – 10.55am

