The head of Ukraine’s presidential administration, Andriy Yermak, admitted on Friday that the Kiev counteroffensive, which is facing resistance from Russian forces, is “not making rapid progress.”

“Today, (the attack) is not making rapid progress,” Yermak told reporters. “If we see that something is not going well, we will say so. No one wants to exaggerate” the situation.

He stressed that the Western allies do not exert pressure on Kiev in this regard, and said, “There is no pressure, only a question: + How can we help you?”

“Everyone in the world knows that it is impossible to put pressure on Ukraine,” Yermak said.

He stressed that Kiev will not negotiate with Russia as long as Moscow’s forces are on Ukrainian soil.

And he stated, “Our position is very clear. Even thinking about these negotiations is not possible until after the Russian forces leave our lands. Everyone realizes that we will not talk to the Russians” before this matter happened.