The Ministry of Defense announced the destruction of another Ukrainian drone near Belgorod

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have made a new attempt to attack a Russian region. This was reported by the Russian Defense Ministry in Telegram.

As the department specified, at about 15:30 Moscow time, air defense systems on duty shot down another aircraft-type drone over the Belgorod Region. Information about the area where the drone was destroyed and possible consequences on the ground have not been disclosed.

Earlier, the Ministry of Defense reported the destruction of an unmanned aerial vehicle in the region at about 13:40. In addition, on the night of August 19, air defense systems also shot down four drones over the Kursk and Belgorod regions.