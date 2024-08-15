ORA total of 102 Russian soldiers were captured in one go in the Kursk region (south) by soldiers of the special forces of the Ukrainian Army in their incursion into that area of ​​the territory of the Russian Federation, several Ukrainian media reported on Thursday.

According to the criteria of

The sources in the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) said that this was “the largest single capture of Russian forces.”

In an operation in which Ukrainian operatives attacked a Russian fortified complex, 102 soldiers of the 488th Motorized Rifle Regiment and members of the special forces of the Russian Army were taken prisoner, even though, according to sources of ‘Ukrainska Pravda’, these captured soldiers had “sufficient provisions and ammunition.”

Ukraine Pravda and Ukrinform also published a video on social media showing the captured soldiers, which they described as “the largest mass capture by the enemy.”

The media did not specify when the Russian soldiers were captured, although the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian army, Oleksandr Sirski, had announced yesterday Wednesday that more than a hundred Russian prisoners had been captured “since the beginning of the day.”

Russian Defense Ministry footage of support troops advancing toward Kursk. Photo:EFE Share

Ukraine’s incursion into Russia continues

Meanwhile, the commander in chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Oleksandr Sirskisaid that in some areas of the Russian Kursk region the Ukrainian offensive managed to advance up to 1.5 kilometers on Thursday, while Ukraine now controls a total of 82 Russian towns.

Today, Ukrainian forces advanced 0.5-1.5 km in some places, which means that they have penetrated 35 km into Russian territory since the start of the offensive, Sirsky told President Zelensky at a meeting of the war cabinet.

kyiv now controls a total of 82 localities in the territory of the Russian Federation and 1,150 square kilometers, he added, according to Sirski in a video posted by Zelensky on social media.

The president had spoken last Monday of 1,000 square kilometres in his first official reference to the operation, which was launched last week in the utmost secrecy.

“In the Kursk region, the search and destruction of the enemy in the village of Sudzha and three other villages has been completed,” Sirski said, announcing the creation of the first military command post in Kursk.

“To maintain law and order and ensure priority needs in the controlled territories, a military command has been created and Major General Moskaliov has been appointed as its head,” he said.

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Irina Vereshchuk announced that the government and the military are working on the possible opening of a humanitarian corridor that would allow Russian civilians to reach safety by moving to the Ukrainian border region of Sumi.

“As for a humanitarian corridor to the Russian Federation, this is possible, but on condition that the Russian side submits an official request. So far, no such request has been received,” he wrote on his Telegram channel.

View of the attacks on Kursk. Photo:AFP Share

Russian military command announces recapture of village in Kursk region



On the other hand, Russian troops regained control over the village of Krupets in the Kursk regionthe Russian Defense Ministry reported on Thursday in its statement on the situation in that federal entity, where units of the Ukrainian Army raided ten days ago.

“The Armed Forces continue to repel the attempt of the Ukrainian Army to invade the territory of the Russian Federation,” said the military statement, published on Telegram, which noted that Russian troops have reestablished control over the town of Krupets, about 10 kilometers from the Ukrainian border.

Russian military officials have admitted that Ukrainian forces are continuing their attacks to deepen their advance, but stressed that these have been contained with the use of aircraft, drones and artillery fire.

According to the report, Ukrainian troops suffered up to 340 casualties in the Kursk region last day, including dead and wounded, and lost 19 armored vehicles. five artillery pieces and two electronic warfare stations, among other equipment.

The Ministry of Defence noted that on the Eastern Front, in the annexed Donetsk region, Russian troops improved their positions on the front line and took control of the village of Ivanivka.

*With Efe