November 11, 2022 18:42

The Ukrainian Military Intelligence Service said today, Friday, that Ukrainian military units are entering the city of Kherson in the south of the country and that the city is returning to Ukrainian control after it has been under the control of Russian forces since last March.

In a statement, the Main Intelligence Department of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry demanded that any Russian forces still in the city surrender immediately.

This statement is the first official confirmation from Kyiv that its troops entered Kherson.

Today, Friday, a local official in Ukraine described the withdrawal of Russian forces from the city of Kherson in the south of the country.

Moscow announced that its forces had completed the withdrawal from the city of Kherson today, Friday, but the local official indicated that a large part of the Russian forces had not been able to leave.

Sergei Khelan, a member of the Kherson Regional Council, said that a large number of Russian soldiers drowned while trying to escape from Kherson, while others were wearing civilian clothes and trying to hide.

Khellan advised residents not to leave their homes while the search for the remaining Russian forces continues.

The Russian Defense Ministry announced, earlier today, Friday, that it had completed the withdrawal of troops from the western bank of the Dnipro River, two days after Moscow announced the sudden withdrawal.

Source: agencies