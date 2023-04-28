On Friday, the Ukrainian government made a statement regarding its expected large-scale counter-offensive scheduled for the spring.

Kiev said it was close to completing the stage of preparation for the attack.

“The preparations are nearing completion,” Oleksiy Reznikov, Ukrainian Defense Minister, confirmed during a press conference in the capital, Kiev. Kiev wants to launch a major offensive to recapture territory in the east and south of the country.

“Equipment has been pledged, ready and partially delivered. In a broad sense, we are ready,” Reznikov added.

“God willing (when) the weather is favorable and the leaders decide, we will do it,” he added.

“In general, we are already very prepared,” Reznikov said.

However, specific details were not disclosed for security reasons.

“The technology systems themselves have been announced, prepared and partially delivered,” said the Ukrainian minister.

Yesterday, Thursday, Reznikov warned of the high hopes expected from the counterattack.