The Ukrainian authorities made statements regarding the field situation in the city of Bakhmut, today, Friday.

Kiev said Russian forces had made some progress in the battle for the city in eastern Ukraine, but the situation was under control.

Hana Malyar, Ukraine’s deputy defense minister, made her comments shortly before Russia’s Defense Ministry said its forces were now fighting in the western parts of Bakhmut, the last parts of the city held by Ukrainian forces.

“The situation is tense, but it is under control… Decisions are taken according to military considerations,” Maliar wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

The city of Bakhmut has been witnessing battles for months. The Russian forces have been able to achieve field progress over the past weeks.