Russia has launched a big offensive in the east of Ukraine and is trying to break through the defenses near the city of Kreminna, but so far without success. This is supported by the governor of the Luhansk region, Serhiy Haidai, who denounces “a maximum escalation” and a large increase in clashes and bombings.

“These attacks happen practically on a daily basis – he told Ukrainian TV – We see small groups of Russian soldiers trying to advance, sometimes with the support of heavy vehicles and sometimes not. They shoot continuously”. However, the offensive does not seem to have worked: “So far they have not been successfulour defenders were able to drive them back completely.”