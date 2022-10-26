Kyiv is completing the technical preparation of a provocation with a “dirty bomb”, which it plans to detonate over the exclusion zone of the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant (ChNPP). This was announced on October 26 by a source. “RIA News”.

According to him, employees of Yuzhmash have already made a dummy rocket of the Iskander complex, which will be filled with radioactive material and shot down over the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. All this, the source explained, is necessary in order to accuse Russia of using nuclear weapons.

“After the dummy is knocked down, the Kyiv authorities intend to show the Western and Ukrainian media fragments of the mockup and electronics of the alleged Iskander missile in order to convince the Western public of Russia’s guilt,” he added.

Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow was aware of Kyiv’s intention to use a “dirty bomb” as a provocation.

The fact that the Ukrainian authorities are preparing a provocation on the territory of their country first became known on October 23. It is assumed that a low-yield nuclear weapon, or the so-called dirty bomb, can be used for this. When such a bomb is detonated, as reported by the Russian Defense Ministry, radioactive isotopes will spread in the atmosphere to a distance of up to 1,500 km.

Oleg Zheltonozhko, an expert in the field of radiation, chemical and biological safety, told Izvestia on October 25 that Ukraine has sufficient production base and scientific potential to create a “dirty bomb”, or a low-yield nuclear weapon. The degree of infection depends on the power of the explosion and the substances used. He stressed that any artillery ammunition can be made into such a bomb.

On February 24, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

