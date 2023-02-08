“Russia cannot and must not win.” Emmanuel Macron said this during his statements at the Elysée with the president of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and the German chancellor Olaf Scholz. The French president speaks of Russia’s ”crime of aggression” which “cannot be tolerated”.

In the course of his statements, Macron reiterated that France’s will is to accompany Kiev “towards victory”.

Zelensky arrived just before 10pm at Paris’ Orly airport, following a surprise visit to London today. At the Elysée, the French president Macron and the German chancellor Scholz were waiting for him for a working dinner.

Upon his arrival at the Parisian airport, Zelensky was greeted by French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu.