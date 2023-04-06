“I know I can count on you to bring Russia back to reason and everyone to the negotiating table.” So French President Emmanuel Macron to Chinese leader Xi Jinping during the meeting in Beijing. The French media report it.

China has an “important role to play in achieving peace” in Ukraine, Macron had already said just before the meeting. “I am convinced that China has an important role to play in achieving peace. It is what they come to talk about, to move forward – Macron tweeted in French, English and Chinese, welcomed by Xi with military honors – With the President Xi we also talk about our companies, the climate and biodiversity, food security”.

China and France have “the ability and responsibility to overcome differences, to insist on stable, mutually beneficial and positive bilateral relations” and to “practice true multilateralism” for “peace, stability and prosperity in the world”, said Xi Jinping for his part according to the statements reported by the Global Times on the day of the meeting in Beijing. Relations between China and France have “followed a positive and stable development over the past three years,” Xi added.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping said he was convinced that the French president’s visit to China could bring “new impetus and a new atmosphere” for Beijing’s relations with Europe, reported the dpa agency on the day of the talks in Beijing between the two presidents, an opportunity for Xi to underline that China and France have the “ability and responsibility to overcome differences”.

The conflict in Ukraine and the access of French companies to the Chinese market, in particular the aeronautical industry, the financial and food sectors, were the top topics of the meeting in Beijing between Macron and Chinese premier Li Qiang, the Elysée announced. Macron also met with the president of the National People’s Congress, Zhao Leji, and underlined “the impact of the war in Ukraine on global security and strategic balances”, as well as highlighting the importance of a “rapid ratification” of the texts international agreements to which China has joined.