Ukraine-Russia, Macron to Putin has renewed the call for a “ceasefire”. This is what we read in the statement released by the Elysée, after the phone call, the first with Putin since Macron was re-elected. The French president said he was willing “to work under the conditions of a negotiated solution to allow for peace and full respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. “He also” expressed his deep concern about Mariupol and the situation in Donbass and appealed to Russia to allow the continuation of the evacuations from the Azovstal factory … leaving to the evacuees the choice of their destination “.

During the phone call, Macron “once again underlined the extreme gravity of the consequences of the aggressive war waged by Russia against Ukraine”. The president of the republic, the statement continues, asked Russia “to live up to its responsibilities as a permanent member of the Security Council by putting an end to this devastating aggression”.

Macron also said he was willing “to work with the relevant international organizations to help lift the Russian blockade on exports of Ukrainian food across the Black Sea, taking into account its consequences on world food security”. The Elysée communiqué also stressed that today’s phone call with Putin was preceded on April 30 by a telephone conversation with the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky.