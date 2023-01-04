“Until victoryuntil peace returns to Europe, the our support for Ukraine will not weaken. I confirmed this to President Zelensky: France will supply light tanks and will continue its support in terms of air defense.

According to a note from the Elysée, Macron reiterated France’s unwavering support for Ukraine for the recovery of its full sovereignty and territorial integrity and reiterated his firm condemnation of Russian bombing of civilian infrastructure in Ukraine.

The discussion during the phone call between the two presidents focused on the conditions for military aid to Ukraine: Zelensky thanked France for its effective and long-term support, both through the delivery of equipment, including for defense air land, both through the training of Ukrainian forces and through the creation of a special fund of 200 million euros to enable Ukraine to obtain supplies.

The French president has informed his counterpart of the decision to increase this aid in response to the needs expressed by Kiev, by delivering French-made light combat tanks for the first time.

There was also talk of implementing the commitments of the “Solidarity with the Ukrainian people” conference held in Paris on December 13 to help Ukraine get through the winter. In this regard, France will deliver 63 high-power electric generators and five million LED light bulbs in the next few days. Finally, Macron reiterated his full support for Zelensky’s proposal for a ten-point peace plan and said he was ready to support Ukraine’s efforts on this basis.

Zelensky – “Thank you man. Your leadership brings us closer to victory,” the Ukrainian president commented on Twitter, addressing his French counterpart. Zelensky explained that he had a “long and detailed” conversation with the head of the Elysée on the situation and that he thanked him for the French decision to deliver “light tanks and Bastion APCs” to Kiev. With Macron, he added, “we agreed on further cooperation to significantly strengthen Ukraine’s air defense and other defense capabilities. We also agreed to work on implementing the Peace Formula“.