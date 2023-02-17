Munich, Security Conference. Zelensky: “You are the Davids against the Putins of the world”

“You are the Davids of the free world and we must win over the Goliaths of the world, the Putins of the world“. Strong words, those pronounced by the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky in the video message to the participants of the Munich Security Conference. “David defeated Goliath with the strength of his courage, we have plenty to spare” continued the leader of Kiev, hoping that next year “we will meet in Munich in a post-war conference with free Ukraine, Free Europefree world”.

Munich, Security Conference. Macron: “The EU must arm itself to defend itself”

The French president once again takes up Zelensky’s exhortation Emmanuel Macron: “Self Europe wants to be able to defend Europe must arm itself. We need to massively reinvest in European defense,” she wrote in a tweet.

“We are ready for a protracted conflict” added the Elysée head, urging Kiev’s allies to “collectively be credible in our ability to hold this effort.” And he announced he would organize “a conference on the air defense of Europe” in Paris, involving Germany, the United Kingdom and Italy. A summit which “will make it possible to address this issue from an industrial point of view, with the participation of all European industrialists who have solutions to offer, but also from a strategic point of view and, I would say perhaps, first of all from a strategic point of view, including the issue of deterrence”.

Munich conference, Scholz: “Weapons in Kiev? They don’t prolong war, the opposite”

On his side is German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who has assured that it is not the delivery of arms to Ukraine that is prolonging the war, but the opposite; “Equipping Kiev with arms could lead the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, to understand that he will not achieve his ‘imperialist goal'”.

