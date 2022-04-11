“I’m ready to go to Kiev if it helps.” Emmanuel Macron does not rule out going to Ukraine soon to meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky. “If I go back, it is to find a solution to the war, to re-establish a dialogue”. “I have done everything I could to stop the war and protect the French from an extension of the war. If we can restart the dialogue, then maybe a visit will be useful,” he said on Bfmtv.

“We are not currently planning a mission by the President of the United States to Ukraine“. So, instead, the spokesman of the White House, Jen Psaki, answered the question of whether Joe Biden intends to go to Kiev, as did the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and the British premier, Boris last week. Johnson.

“The most important thing for the Ukrainian leadership is that we continue to send weapons and provide assistance and security systems, that’s what we are focused on,” added Psaki, who did not want to say who would have the decision whether to recommend. or not Biden’s visit to the country at war. “I’m not going to report private conversations,” he said.