“I think China comes to the same conclusion as us, which is that today the weather is military. Ukrainians resist and we help them. This is not the time for negotiations, even if we prepare them and if we have to lay the foundations. This is the objective of this dialogue with China: to consolidate common approaches”. This was stated in an interview with ‘Les Echos’ by the President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron after his visit to China and his meeting with the Chinese President Xi Jinping.

For Macron, these approaches must include “support for the principles of the United Nations Charter; a clear reminder of nuclear power and it is up to China to draw the consequences from the fact that Russian President Vladimir Putin deployed nuclear weapons in Belarus a few days after pledging not to to do so; a very clear reminder of humanitarian law and the protection of children; the desire for a negotiated and lasting peace”.

“I observe – underlines Macron – that President Xi Jinping spoke of the European security architecture. But there can be no European security architecture as long as there are invaded countries in Europe or frozen conflicts. So you see that from all this emerges a common matrix. Is Ukraine a priority for Chinese diplomacy? Maybe not. But this dialogue allows us to mitigate the comments we have heard about a form of complacency on the part of China towards Russia”.

EUROPE – “Strategic autonomy must be Europe’s battle. We don’t want to depend on others on relevant issues. The day you no longer have a choice about energy, how to defend yourself, social media, artificial intelligence because we have no plus the infrastructure on these issues, we risk going out of history for quite a while” says Macron in an interview with ‘Les Echos’. Five years ago, notes the French Head of State, “strategic autonomy was a chimera. Today everyone is talking about it. It is an important change. We have equipped ourselves with defense and industrial policy instruments. There have been many steps forward. We have started setting up factories for batteries, hydrogen and electronic components. And we only equipped ourselves with defensive tools completely contrary to European ideology three or four years ago! Now we have very effective protective tools,” Macron observes.

For the French president, strategic autonomy is crucial to prevent EU states from becoming “vassals”: “The trap for Europe would be that while it is clarifying its strategic position, while it becomes more strategically autonomous compared to the pre-Covid period , finds itself confronted with an alteration of the world and confronted with crises that are not ours. If there is an acceleration of the conflagration of the duopoly (China and the USA, ed.) we will no longer have the time or the means to finance our strategic autonomy and we will become vassals while we can be the third pole if we have a few years to build it”.