Ukrainian war, possible new major offensive by Russia

Ukraine is in difficulty and fears a new strong attack from Moscow. As Repubblica explains, “according to military analysts, Russia is ready to launch a massive offensive taking advantage of the good weather” and also of the distraction of the European Union and the United States towards the vote. “The Ukrainian missile umbrella is already suffering and the recent attacks on Odessa expose the difference between arsenals”, continues Repubblica, while the controversy between Italy and France continues over Emmanuel Macron's words regarding the possible sending of troops to Ukraine.

“Perhaps at some point – I do not want and will not take the initiative – it will be necessary to have ground operations, whatever they may be, to counter the Russian forces”, he reiterated to 'Le Parisien' upon his return from Berlin where he met German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk. “The strength of France is that we can do it”, underlines Macron adding that “many countries in Europe are on the same line”.

France “is preparing for all scenarios”: “It would be a mistake, a mistake, not to do it. I am also convinced that in some of these scenarios, everyone, according to their model, would take their responsibilities”, adds Macron . Germany, Macron notes, “has a strategic culture of great prudence, of non-intervention, and keeps its distance from nuclear power. A very different model from that of France, equipped with nuclear weapons and which has maintained and strengthened a professional army”, explains the French head of state.

Macron insists: “Possible ground operations”. Crosetto: “Nato doesn't decide when he has an idea”

While saying he is ready to talk to Vladimir Putin because it is his “responsibility”, the French president assured that “we must not be intimidated” by his “speech of fear”: “We do not have a great power in front of us. Russia is a middle power with nuclear weapons, but whose GDP is much lower than that of the Europeans, lower than that of Germany, of France”, said Macron.

A new response has arrived on the subject from the Italian government. “NATO does not decide when Macron has an idea, but when all the countries are found and a decision is made. Italy immediately said that sending troops to Ukraine means taking a further step towards a path of no return”, said Defense Minister Guido Crosetto on Saturday on Tg1 at 8pm. “We would instead like to arrive at a just peace for Ukraine and not to a war involving even more countries”, he adds.

Minister Crosetto also explains that “the European summit is made up of 27 countries, taking steps forward by finding three countries at one time, two at another breaks the European front. We hold dozens of meetings a month, we are united on the position in Ukraine – he adds – I don't understand why for internal reasons some countries should seem more active than others.”

In the meantime, Repubblica also examines the military support given so far by Italy to Ukraine, concluding that “so far 8 decrees have been approved with aid to Kiev but inside there were dated vehicles, ammunition and an anti-missile system”. And now new aid has stalled.