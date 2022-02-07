Ukraine, Macron by Putin to defuse the crisis

” A new balance ” to protect European states and calm Russia down. ” A historic solution ” to the Ukrainian crisis. This is the goal that the president Emmanuel Macron he hopes to be able to reach the Kremlin with his visit today, where he will meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. Macron will be in Kiev tomorrow for talks with the president of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskiy. A visit agreed with the American and German allies to reaffirm that the sovereignty of Ukraine is not in question. On the eve of his departure, Macron had a telephone conversation with the president of the United States Joe Biden. The White House explained that the two leaders “discussed ongoing diplomatic and deterrence efforts in response to Russia’s continued military strengthening on the border with Ukraine and reiterated their support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. “. Finally, the two presidents “agreed that their teams will remain in contact and will continue to consult with their allies and partners, including Ukraine”.

Government, Salvini extends his hand to Putin

“To the Foreign Minister Di Maio I ask for a total and absolute commitment to avoid war on the borders of Europe. The winds of war between Ukraine And Russia they interest me because Italy is the one that has the most to lose. I also think it is essential to have good relations with Russia “, the words of Matteo Salvini holding out his hand to Putin. The secretary of the League, a guest at the Caffè della Domenica di Maria Latella on Radio24, also spoke about the energy problem for Italy (which could get worse with a possible war). “At the moment the emergency for Italy is to block the increases in electricity and gas. An urgent decree is needed, because companies will pay 37 billion more in 2022 for the increase in bills alone”. “In February, an intervention worth several billion is essential”.

