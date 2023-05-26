Dialogue to find peace. This is essentially the content of the phone call that took place today between the President of Brazil Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and the Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“I just spoke on the phone with the president of Russia, Vladimir Putin,” Lula said in a message posted on Twitter. “I thanked him for the invitation to participate in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, and I replied that at the moment I could not go to Russia, but I reiterated my willingness of Brazil, together with India, Indonesia and China, to dialogue with both sides in conflict in search of peace”.

Russia is open “to dialogue and to the political and diplomatic channel” to resolve the crisis in Ukraine, Putin allegedly said in the call that took place on the initiative of Brasilia, according to reports from the Kremlin. Dialogue and channels that “are still blocked by Kiev and its Western sponsors”, the Russian president allegedly underlined.

The Kremlin reports a “constructive and substantial conversation”. Putin and Lula “talked about issues related to joint work within the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) and other multilateral formats,” the Kremlin said again, adding that Lula shared with the Russian president its assessments after the G7. The two presidents also spoke of “current issues concerning the Russia-Brazil strategic partnership” and “expressed mutual interest in its further development” as well as “the expansion of concrete cooperation in various sectors”.