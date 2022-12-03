Belarusian President Alexsandr Lukashenko today received Russian Defense Minister Segei Shoigu in Minsk and it was said of course that

The Russian “special operation” in Ukraine will continue because on the side of Kiev there is no willingness to negotiate. This is what the official Belarusian press agency BeLta writes.

“If they want our region to live peacefully, regardless of those overseas, both Russia and Belarus are ready,” Lukashenko said, ostensibly referring to Ukraine and the United States. “If they want to fight to the last Ukrainian, the last Pole and the last mercenary, well it is their right. However – continued the Belarusian president – neither we nor our special services see that they are ready for full negotiations and a reasonable agreement. It is our opinion that they want to continue the war. Well then the special operation will not stop”.

Defense Ministers of Russia and Belarus Sergei Shoigu and Viktor Khrenin signed a protocol amending the interstate agreement on the joint provision of regional security in the military sphere. The signing of the document took place during a meeting of the heads of military departments of the two countries in Minsk, Interfax reported.

PUTIN AND LUKASHENKO – Russian President Vladimir Putin and fellow Belarusian Alexander Lukashenko could meet on the sidelines of an event in December. This was stated by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, quoted by Tass.

“There could be a shared event, which we are considering. Once agreed, we will make an announcement,” Peskov said, when asked by reporters if a meeting between the two leaders is expected later this year.

MACRON AND ZAPORIZHZHIA – French President Emmanuel Macron has announced that he will “soon” speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin on issues relating to the safety of “civil nuclear power” and the Zaporizhzhia power plant, but first tomorrow he will hear from the director of the International Atomic Energy Agency (Aiaea), Rafael Grossi.

Interviewed by Le Parisien, Macron recalled that he spoke “for many hours” about the war in Ukraine with US President Joe Biden during his visit to the United States, “in order to have a collective mandate”. Then he will speak tomorrow with Grossi and will also hear from the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky. “On this basis, I will soon be able to have a specific discussion with President Putin on civilian nuclear power,” explained the head of the Elysée.

THE RUSSIAN DIPLOMAT – Russia will no longer supply oil to European countries after the EU’s decision to impose a price cap. This was stated by the Russian permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, quoted by Tass. “Starting this year, Europe will live without Russian oil. Moscow has already made clear it will not supply oil to countries that support an anti-market price cap,” he wrote on Telegram.