Ukrainian authorities fear that the bear’s skin is being sold before it is hunted. The problem is the expectations created around the counteroffensive that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are preparing. Analysts and the media take it for granted that a large-scale attack on Russian troops will take place this spring, even imminently, but the foreign and defense ministers have already begun to temper their tempers. “We have to counter in every possible way the perception that this counteroffensive will be the decisive battle of the war,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitro Kuleba said in an interview on Wednesday in the Financial Times.

Oleksii Reznikov, Ukrainian Defense Minister, emphasized on March 27 on Estonian television ERR the pressure he detects among public opinion and security analysis centers regarding the imminence of the counteroffensive. Reznikov noted that the operation is more likely to start in May, although this depends on weather conditions and whether they have enough weapons to carry it out. The president, Volodímir Zelenski, spoke with similar words last week. Spring is the worst season of the year for the movement of battalions because the intense rains turn the countryside and the unpaved roads into a quagmire in which the armored vehicles get bogged down.

Reznikov also stressed that his army is yet to receive British Leopard and Challenger heavy tank units, new artillery pieces and armored infantry carriers committed to its Western allies. In addition, the United States wants to speed up the delivery of its Abrams tanks. In total, nine European countries will send 150 Leopard tanks in a first phase —Spain has committed to 10—, as specified in mid-March by the US Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin; Washington has agreed to supply 31 Abrams and the UK 14 Challenger 2. The Ukrainian army does not reveal how many of these armored vehicles are already in the country, but they are still a minority. The training on the Challenger 2 has finished, but there are still tank units training in the handling of the Leopard, the main piece in the Ukrainian offensive.

The dispatch of some 700 armored infantry vehicles has been agreed between Ukraine and its coalition of allies, led by Germany and the United States. The figure is close to the needs that the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Valeri Zaluzhni, raised at the end of 2022 in terms of resources necessary to liberate all the territories occupied by Russia in the current invasion: 700 armored infantry vehicles and 300 heavy tanks. In addition, a new condition is added, as stated on March 17 by the spokeswoman for the air force, Yuri Ihnat: Ukraine needs to receive NATO fighter planes “to launch a successful counteroffensive, to have control of the airspace.” Both the United States and the main EU powers have refused to provide these devices for fear of escalating tension with Russia.

Mikola Bielieskov, one of the leading experts at the National Institute for Strategic Studies, a body under the Ukrainian presidency, detailed on March 28 on Nastoyashcheie Vremia television why the counter-offensive will occur in late spring. “An offensive of this type requires very serious preparation. We had to wait until last January for [los aliados] commit to Ukraine to send tanks, armored vehicles and artillery systems. Also, we need your ammunition,” Bielieskov said, adding the timeframe he envisions: “Realistically, the counteroffensive will be late in the second quarter or early in the third. [entre junio y julio]”.

Bielieskov also highlighted the conditions of the terrain in spring as a setback and concluded that “a window of opportunity” opens between June and July, the period prior to the incorporation of the new soldiers mobilized by the invader. Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree this week for the recruitment of 145,000 men who will join the army between April and July.

Most Western defense analysis centers agree that the Russian offensive that began in winter has reached its peak and the attacks, on the Lugansk and Donetsk fronts, are diminishing in intensity due to the lack of material resources and the thousands of casualties suffered, especially in the battle for control of the city of Bakhmut. The American Institute for the Study of War, one of the most cited research centers in monitoring the conflict in Ukraine, reported on March 20 that the Russian offensive had already reached its maximum intensity, with little progress, and that the invader would now focus on reinforcing their defensive positions.

This opinion is shared by Luke Coffey, an expert at the Hudson Institute and a retired US military man. “I think the Russian offensive has started and will soon end. At that moment we will see a Russian shift towards defense operations”, Coffey explains to EL PAÍS. Dara Massicot, a researcher at RAND, a California security and sociological studies organization, stated in a document last February what the battlefield has confirmed: “Russia seems focused on limited offensives.”

Coffey, like Bielieskov, is convinced that the Ukrainian counter-offensive is still some way off: “I don’t think the Ukrainian counter-attack will start until the situation in Bakhmut is stable, the mud does not dry, and Western tanks and armored vehicles are not operational with their trained crews.

With Russia unable to make major advances in the spring, what substantial changes can be made on the war game? Coffey does not doubt that the real coup d’état, a check on the invader, would be to advance from the southern front, from Zaporizhia, to the city of Melitopol, on the coast of the Azov Sea, occupied by the Russians for a year. The US and British intelligence services have insisted since last January that the Ukrainian counter-offensive should focus on attacking Melitopol to cut off enemy military supply routes that run from the Russian province of Rostov along the Azov Sea coast to Crimea.

During a visit by this newspaper in February to the Zaporizhia front, various Ukrainian military units assured that the capture of Melitopol would mean a before and after in the war. Men of the 65th Motorized Brigade admitted that the siege of this city —of 160,000 inhabitants before the war—, in addition to having to reconquer the 80 kilometers to Melitopol, would be a daunting challenge. A more attainable success would be to advance far enough to put within range of artillery and Himars precision missiles—with a range of 80 kilometers—all of the Russian-occupied territory on the Azov Sea coast and in the Kherson province.

Bielieskov stressed that the Ukrainian counteroffensive will require diversionary operations from the enemy, so any plan requires more preparation time because it will have its b-side. This happened in September 2022, when the Ukrainian army deceived the enemy by announcing a major offensive in the Kherson province, in the south of the country, while finalizing a secret operation to liberate the Kharkov province, in the east.

