The Ministry of Defense reported the destruction of eight ammunition depots of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in a week

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have lost at least eight ammunition depots over the past week. This was reported by the Russian Ministry of Defense.

According to the department, all of them were destroyed by Russian operational-tactical aviation, drones or artillery strikes.

“Over the past week, two launchers and a radar of the S-300 anti-aircraft missile system were hit,” the ministry added.

Earlier, the Ministry of Defense also reported the destruction of 488 Ukrainian drones between February 4 and February 10. In addition, 34 rockets from the HIMARS, Vampire, Uragan and Alder multiple launch rocket systems were shot down.