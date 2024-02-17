

Ukraine withdraws from Avdiivka, Russia celebrates the conquest. Vladimir Putin celebrates the result in the war that has been going on for 2 years and uses it in the campaign ahead of the presidential elections in Russia, with victory already in his pocket. Informed by Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu about the mission accomplished, the Kremlin leader sends a telegram to the units that have taken possession of the city reduced to a pile of rubble. On the other side of the front, Volodymyr Zelensky returns to ask the United States for a signal: the latest news from the front are further confirmation, the weapons and aid blocked by Congress are vital for Kiev.

After the Senate's green light, the favorable vote of the House is needed to unlock the 61 billion supplies. “We are counting on a positive decision from Congress. For us, this aid package is vital”, says Zelensky, in his press conference with US Vice President Kamala Harris in Munich, making yet another appeal to the House.

Zelensky and the invitation to Trump. Biden 'against' Congress

“I don't think that our strategic partner can afford not to support Ukraine”, adds the Ukrainian president, who wants to enter into the internal political controversies of the United States, with a part of the Republicans, incited by Donald Trump running for the White House againwho have been blocking the approval of new aid for Ukraine for months.

“Ukrainian forces were forced to withdraw from Avdiivka after the military had to ration ammunition due to supply shortages caused by congressional inaction, marking the first Russian victory in months,” Joe Biden's message.

The president, we read in a note from the White House, reiterates “the need for Congress to quickly approve funds to provide supplies to the Ukrainian forces”. “President Biden reaffirmed strong bipartisan support within the American government and among the American people for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity and the need to hold the Russian government accountable for its actions,” the statement concluded.

The issue revolves around the influence Trump has over a host of Republicans in Congress. The former president, as is known, is convinced that he can resolve the crisis in a few hours with his skills as a mediator. “If Trump comes, I'm even ready to go with him to the front,” Zelensky saysrenewing the invitation sent already in November.

The secretary general of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, also joins in the pressure. The delay of the US Congress has a “direct impact” on the front lines in Ukraine, he says. “The problem now is that the lack of decisions from the US Congress means that the flow coming from the United States has decreased and that this has a direct impact on the front in Ukraine,” he adds. “It's not about making the right decisions, but about making them at the right time, as soon as possible. It's urgent. Every extra week we wait means more people will be killed on the front in Ukraine,” he highlights.