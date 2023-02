How did you feel about the content of this article?

In this Tuesday’s War Games live, Commander Robinson Farinazzo, the Master and Doctor in History from UFRJ, Ricardo Cabral, and the researcher of geopolitics and armed conflicts, Rodolfo Laterza, debate live the situation of the war between Ukraine and Russia which turns one year old this February.

On the agenda, the analysis of the latest news about a possible Russian offensive after the thaw in the region, to understand whether the possibility really exists or if it is just another maskirovka (Soviet military doctrine term for a set of military disinformation measures).

The War Games column brings exclusive content about the war industry, armed forces, conflict zones and geopolitics. These themes are deepened in weekly conversations with experts in the field.