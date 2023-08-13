In the central Ukrainian town of Talne, a grave with a man-sized mountain of flowers lies in the sun. Above it the flags of the National Guard and Ukraine are flapping, there is a strong wind. It is one of thousands of fresh military graves in the country, but the news of the death of this National Guard member has been tensely followed by many.

Vadym Bondarenko (22) was hit by a car at the end of May. At 100 kilometers per hour, Ukrainian judge Oleksi Tandyr rammed into a military checkpoint with his black Lexus. It happened on a road towards Kyiv, at 11:57 p.m., three minutes before curfew. Bondarenko, a member of the National Guard, was killed by the blow. Tandyr had probably been drinking – he smelled of alcohol and a half-empty whiskey bottle was in his car, eyewitnesses say local media.

For many Ukrainians, the case is a symbol of the ‘old’ Ukraine. While the war has changed lives, they look anxiously over their shoulder at the recent past – at the time of which the expelled corrupt president Viktor Yanukovych is a figurehead. When Ukrainians broke laws with impunity with money and power.

Deeper problem

The victim of the collision, Bondarenko, is from Talne, a small town in the Cherkasy region. It is hilly, sunny, quiet. Two handymen from the municipality, Sergej and Petro, have painted the wooden benches along the river and are now resting in the shade.

A portrait of the young Ukrainian soldier Vadym Bondarenko adorns his grave among the many flowers and other tributes.

Photo Kostyantyn Chernichkin “More than 1,000” men from Talne are entrusted to the fight for an independent Ukraine.

Photo Kostyantyn Chernichkin Many residents of Talne turned out for the funeral of Vadym Bondarenko. His body was laid up after a ceremony the central square taken to the cemetery with a police escort.

Photo Kostyantyn Chernichkin Many residents of Talne turned out for the funeral of Vadym Bondarenko. His body was taken to the cemetery with a police escort after a ceremony in the main square. There is a portrait on his grave.

Photos Kostyantyn Chernichkin

While not everyone knows Bondarenko personally, everyone does NRC on the street speaks with the case known. Petro has a headscarf with flowers tied against the sun. He’s missing a few teeth. “It’s always like that here,” he says. “The common people suffer, and that’s all. Such a lord, the laws are not written for them.” Petro does not believe that the judge will be punished. “Doubtful, doubtful. It will go smoothly as always.”

Among the drivers who were not prosecuted under the law for driving under the influence after an incident are many judges Foundation Dejure a Ukrainian think tank that aims to promote the rule of law

Petro is not the only one who thinks this way. “It may seem like an ordinary case of driving under the influencebut this case exposes a much deeper problem.” writes foundation Dejure, a Ukrainian think tank that aims to promote the rule of law. “Many judges are among the drivers who were not prosecuted under the DUI after an incident.”

The organization already filed a complaint against judge Tandyr, because he acquitted a fellow judge in 2021. That colleague had caused a car accident under the influence in which the other driver had broken a cervical vertebra. The complaint against Tandyr did not lead to a disciplinary case.

Talne is a community of 31,000 (pre-war count) citizens.

Reliability of judiciary

Everyone agrees that reform of the Ukrainian judiciary is necessary. Steps are taken even during the war. The High Council of Justice, the body in Ukraine that nominates new judges, got a new panel of fifteen judges at the beginning of this year. A qualification committee was set up to assess the performance of judges and new judges, overseen by a public integrity council. The Constitutional Court is being reformed. But the process will take years.

The reliability of the judiciary is a major concern for the government of Volodymyr Zelensky. This was shown in a study from February and March this year 59 percent of the respondents do not trust the judiciary at all (20 percent) or hardly (39 percent). That distrust is there for years.

Such an echo of the old Ukraine is especially painful in times of war. At the time of the collision in Talne, Bondarenko’s father was serving at the front in Bachmoet. Bondarenko’s wife and three children had fled to Finland before the war and could not make it back in time for the funeral. Many residents turned out for the funeral in his birthplace Talne. His body was taken to the cemetery with a police escort after a ceremony in the main square.

Civil situation

“It is war, and in war, the best, those who are first to defend their country, die,” said Vasyl Sidko, mayor. But Bondarenko was a military man and “died while on duty, but in a civilian situation. That’s even worse. The death of such a young person is a grief to the community.”

We will do everything we can, I will do everything we can to ensure that a fair sentence is imposed Vasyl Sidko mayor of Talne

The community of 31,000 (pre-war count) citizens has entrusted “more than 1,000” men to the fight for an independent Ukraine, the mayor says. The fact that one of those men then becomes a victim of ‘friendly fire’ is therefore a hard blow. “We will do everything we can, I will do everything we can to ensure that a fair sentence is imposed,” says Sidko. “No one should have privileges in this. Whether it is a judge, a defense minister or the president, everyone must be accountable for their actions.”

The observers of think tank Dejure take into account a number of scenarios in which manipulation can take place. Judges are adept at avoiding their sentences because they know the procedures well, says lawyer Volodymyr Hrysjko. With knowledge, cleverness and connections, goat paths can be found. For example, the driver can be given a much lesser sentence if it is not proven that he was drunk. The suspect judge initially refused a drug and alcohol test. It was not until the following evening that blood was drawn from him.

Procrastinate endlessly

What also often happens in cases against judges, says Hrysjko, is that they allow the case to expire with endless requests and postponements. If there is no judgment from the first instance or appeal within ten years, the case will lapse. That term was recently increased to prevent such abuse.

The lawyer of Bondarenko’s family is also most concerned about this practice. “Personally, I am concerned about the presence of mechanisms that allow unreasonable delays in the judicial process,” says lawyer Denis Shevchenko. And not only judges use it, he says.

Shevchenko does not yet see any signs of delay or use of connections by the suspect. The suspect sits despite his own objections ‘just’ in custody at least until August 26. Although it is striking that the results of the blood test obtained under duress are still not available two months later. However, a psychological expert has stated that the behavior of the judge after the collision indicates the influence of alcohol.

Petro Kapluchenko is an uncle of Bondarenko, who has been put forward by the family to speak. He has friendly blue eyes and wears a black T-shirt with the coat of arms of Ukraine. He is an engineer and himself fought in the Donbas in 2015 and 2016. Now he has outlived his nephew.

Petro Kapluchenko is the uncle of the deceased Vadym. “I have never, anywhere seen a case where one judge sentenced another judge.” Photo Kostyantyn Chernichkin

At the soccer field in the forest, where his Bondarenko spent many days in his youth, Kapluchenko says: “I have never, anywhere seen a case where one judge sentenced another judge,” says Kapluchenko. But there is one small bright spot: his cousin was not just a civilian. He was a member of the National Guard. “That makes what happened treasonous.”

Although the judge in question is not on trial for treason, this sentiment and the institution’s prestige can cause the patterns of old Ukraine to be broken. The attention to the case will also help justice to prevail, believes the mayor of Talne. “This is a very high-profile case, and given that the court has arrested him and not released him on bail, I believe this is a signal.”